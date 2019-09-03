Alvarez is not starting Tuesday against the Brewers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With the series taking place in Milwaukee, Alvarez got the start in left field Monday, but he won't have a spot in Tuesday's lineup. The Astros will be happy to have no more interleague games remaining on the schedule, as Alvarez owns an incredible .317/.413/.671 slash line in his first 66 career big-league games.

