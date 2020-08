Alvarez will have surgery to repair a partial tear of the patella tendon in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker hinted earlier Wednesday that Alvarez could be out for the year, but he confirmed prior to Wednesday's game that he'd have surgery. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for spring training in 2021. Abraham Toro could see an uptick in playing time with Alvarez sidelined.