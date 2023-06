Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Alvarez took Trevor Richards deep in the fourth inning to tally his 16th home run of the season. It was already his second home run in five games during June, and he's also collected five RBI and five runs scored in that span. He also currently leads the league in RBI with 53 across 54 total games.