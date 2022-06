Alvarez went 3-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Alvarez returned from a one-game absence caused by a minor nagging hand injury. He looked healthy at the plate, first singling in the opening inning. Four frames later, he launched his 23rd home of the season and sixth in his last eight starts. Alvarez has had an incredible campaign through 66 games, maintaining a .453 wOBA and 205 wRC+.