Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Alvarez took Drew Hutchison yard in the opening inning and tallied his double two frames later. After failing to homer in 21 consecutive starts, Alvarez now was two long balls in his last three games. He's also riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .438 with six runs scored. On the campaign, Alvarez has 33 homers while maintaining a .295/.403/.598 line across 494 plate appearances.