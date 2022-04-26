Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.
Alvarez took Dane Dunning yard to lead off the second inning for his fourth home run of the season. Besides his power production, Alvarez has had a quiet start to the season, collecting only seven total hits across 46 plate appearances. Positively, Alvarez has hit the ball hard as he's maintained a 14.3 percent barrel rate. He's also made plenty of contact -- he's striking out only 15.2 percent of the time -- so more positive results should be on the horizon.