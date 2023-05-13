Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against the White Sox.
Alvarez added an insurance run with his ninth-inning homer, his ninth long ball of the season. He's shown plenty of power of late, going deep in back-to-back games and five times in his last 15 starts. Unsurprisingly, he has an impressive .408 wOBA and 164 wRC+ to go along with 35 RBI across 32 games this season.
