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Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Snaps power drought in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Alvarez got the Astros on the board with a solo shot off George Kirby, ending his longest stretch without a homer this season at 13 games. The slugger has still been productive despite lacking his usual pop, as he's now posted a .946 OPS with six RBI and seven runs scored in 12 August contests. He's slashing .323/.437/.626 with 36 homers, 88 RBI, 81 runs scored and one steal across 535 plate appearances, with a realistic shot at becoming baseball's first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

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