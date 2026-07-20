Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Stays hot over weekend

Alvarez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

The Astros ended up getting swept during their first series coming out of the All-Star break, but Alvarez did his part to keep the offense afloat. He contributed run-scoring doubles in all three contests of the series, boosting his American League-leading RBI total to 73. Alvarez is also pacing the AL in home runs (31) and ranks first among qualified hitters in batting average (.319), putting him in strong position to become the majors' first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.