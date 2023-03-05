Astros manager Dusty baker told reporters Sunday that Alvarez (hand) still hasn't resumed swinging, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez is dealing with discomfort in his left hand, and while it's been widely reported that the slugger is expected to be ready for Opening Day, it's obviously a bit concerning that he hasn't resumed swinging at this point. After a dominant 2022 campaign, the 25-year-old is deserving of a high selection in all eligible formats, but the injury concern is something managers have to be cognizant of before making the pick.
