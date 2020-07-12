Alvarez (undisclosed) remains absent from the Astros' summer camp as of Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros ended up cancelling their workout Saturday for the second time in six days due to COVID-19 concerns, but Alvarez's ongoing absence from camp has created some doubt about his availability for the team's July 24 season opener versus the Mariners. Houston has been mum on Alvarez's absence thus far, with manager Dusty Baker merely stating that a "condition" has prevented him from reporting to camp. Though the status of Alvarez's health won't be known until he reports, the assumption is that he's at least moved past the knee soreness he experienced in spring training.