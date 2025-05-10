Alvarez (hand) is feeling better but has not resumed swinging a bat, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez has been on the injured list since May 5 due to a muscle strain in his hand. He's eligible to return Tuesday, though this update suggests that he'll almost certainly be sidelined for additional time.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with muscle strain in hand•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Goes on IL with hand inflammation•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Improving, sitting again Sunday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched Saturday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Grabbing seat Wednesday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Back in lineup Tuesday•