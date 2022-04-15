site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yordan-alvarez-still-sidelined | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alvarez (illness) remains out of action Friday against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez hasn't played since Sunday while battling an illness. Michael Brantley will again serve as the designated hitter Friday, with Chas McCormick in left field and Jose Siri in center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read