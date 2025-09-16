Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Suffers ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez left Monday's game against Texas with a left ankle sprain, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez suffered the injury while crossing home plate and was unable to continue. The club has yet to comment on whether he'll require a trip to the injured list, though more information on his availability moving forward should come to light over the next day or so.
