Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.
Alvarez missed one game with the hand injury, but it didn't appear to be much of a factor Tuesday. His third-inning blast ultimately gave the Astros enough offense to win. The slugger is up to 19 homers, 49 RBI, 43 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples through 252 plate appearances while maintaining a fantastic .312/405/.633 slash line.
