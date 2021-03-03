Alvarez (knee) participated in on-field batting practice Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez has been increasing his workload over the past several days, and he participated in batting practice for the first time this spring. He could spend some time playing first base this spring if he's fully healthy, but the 23-year-old should serve as the primary designated hitter for the Astros during the regular season if he recovers from his knee injury.
