Alvarez (oblique) took on-field batting practice Friday in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The rehabbing slugger will next advance to simulated at-bats this Sunday as he completes his recovery from the right oblique strain that sent him to the injured list June 8. Alvarez seems likely to be ready to return to the Astros' active roster shortly after the All-Star break as long as there are no setbacks along the way.