Alvarez (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Astros manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez's right knee is still "pretty sore" after the 26-year-old was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Saturday's 9-3 loss. Alvarez was ultimately removed from Saturday's contest in the eighth inning, and he'll now miss out on a start for the first time since June 19 while he receives treatment for the knee. Espada seemed to downplay the injury and suggested that Alvarez could hit in the batting cage Sunday, though the Astros could still look to stay away from Alvarez in the series finale even if a potential pinch-hitting situation emerges. After Sunday's game, the Astros are off Monday before kicking off a three-game series with the Marlins on Tuesday.