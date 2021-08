Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Batting out of the cleanup spot as the Astros' designated hitter, Alvarez laced a pair of doubles and a single for his ninth three-hit effort of the season. He drove in a run in each of the third and fifth innings to push his RBI total to a team-high 76 on the season. Alvarez is slashing a solid .286/.353/.527 across 417 plate appearances on the campaign.