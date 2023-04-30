Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double Saturday against the Phillies.
Alvarez returned from a four-game absence caused by a neck injury and hit third while serving as the designated hitter. He was one of the few bright spots in the Astros' lineup as he managed to reach base at least three times for the third time in 21 games this season. Overall, Alvarez is hitting .269/.383/.551 across 94 plate appearances.
