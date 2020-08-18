Alvarez (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday, and the results were negative, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

That the results were negative is promising, but the power-hitting Alvarez is not necessarily on the mend. "I asked him when did he start having these problems, and he said back in Double-A," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "Most of the time when you have knee problems, they don't subside very quickly. And when they do, they have a history of coming back." Alvarez could be available in a pinch-hitting role in the short term.