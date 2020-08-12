Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez (undisclosed) is "very close" to rejoining the Astros, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez missed all of summer camp for undisclosed reasons, but he's been training at Houston's alternate training site for more than two weeks. Assuming the 23-year-old checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could be cleared to return as soon as this weekend.