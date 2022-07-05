Alvarez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Kansas City worked around Alvarez most of the game, but Scott Barlow gave him a hittable pitch when it mattered most, and the 25-year-old launched it into the seats in right-center field to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning. Alvarez has been locked in since mid-June despite missing a few games during that stretch due to minor injuries, slashing .306/.444/.833 over his last 11 contests with six homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs.