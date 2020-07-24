Alvarez (undisclosed) isn't close to being ready for game action, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez missed the entirety of camp for undisclosed reasons and was only just cleared to join his teammates for workouts Friday. He was reportedly unable to do any baseball activities while away from the team, so he needs to undergo a full preseason buildup process before appearing in a game. In theory, serving as a designated hitter could shorten that process somewhat, but it nevertheless sounds as though it will be a matter of weeks, not days, until Alvarez is back on the field. Aledmys Diaz will serve as the designated hitter in his absence on Opening Day, though Kyle Tucker could also spend time in the role against righties.