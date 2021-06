Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Alvarez took Detroit closer Michael Fulmer deep to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning, the 13th long ball of the season for the young slugger, and his fourth in the last six games. After injuries wiped out virtually the entire 2020 season for Alvarez, the 24-year-old has come back to slash .306/.370/.541 with 49 RBI across 270 plate appearances.