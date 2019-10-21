Alvarez will bat seventh as the designated hitter for Game 1 of the World Series against the Nationals on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The young slugger has been quite poor in the playoffs, hitting .171/.227/.244 over 44 plate appearances. The Astros will trust the rookie's much longer sample of 369 plate appearances in the regular season, however, in which he hit .313/.412/.655.