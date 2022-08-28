Puk pitched one inning during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Yankees, allowing two unearned runs on two walks and a hit-by-pitch with one strikeout.

Puk was tabbed to pitch the top of the 10th of a scoreless tie and loaded the bases with one out following a fielder's choice, walk and HBP. A subsequent wild pitch let two runs in and put the 27-year-old lefty in line for the loss, though Oakland was able to rally in the bottom of the 10th and walk it off in the 11th. Puk has now surrendered two runs in two of his last three outings and possesses an even 5.00 ERA across seven August innings after taking on a larger role this month.