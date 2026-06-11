Athletics' Aaron Civale: Slated for rehab outing Thursday

Civale (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com reports.

Civale has been shelved since May 26 with right shoulder tendinitis and seems to be progressing well in his recovery. After beginning a throwing progression June 1, the right-hander is now set to take the next step and jump into game action. Should Civale come out of Thursday's outing feeling healthy, a return to the Athletics' rotation for his next start seems likely. Prior to hitting the injured list, he posted a 5-2 record with a 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 55.2 innings (11 starts).