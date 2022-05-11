Martinez (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed four hits and had three strikeouts and zero walks over 5.1 scoreless innings.

The 25-year-old served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and started the nightcap, and he delivered a strong outing in his big-league debut. Martinez had a 7.45 ERA through five outings with Triple-A Las Vegas, but he allowed only four singles across 5.1 shutout frames Wednesday. The right-hander should return to the minors, but the performance could earn him another big-league opportunity later in the campaign.