The Athletics reinstated Diaz (hamstring) from the injured list Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the series finale with the Rangers.

Diaz ended up missing just a few days beyond the 10-day minimum due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The Athletics optioned Kevin Smith to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Diaz, who should settle back into a full-time role in the infield.