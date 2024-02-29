Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Diaz has been diagnosed with a left groin strain following an MRI on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Though the groin strain has been confirmed, the Athletics are still awaiting the results of the MRI to determine the severity of the strain. Diaz, who slashed .229/.280/.337 over 344 plate appearances in his first season in Oakland in 2023, is projected to serve as a utility player during the upcoming campaign.