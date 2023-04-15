Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

The veteran infielder uncorked a 383-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning for his first round tripper in an Athletics uniform. The multi-hit effort was only the second of the season for Diaz, who'd been mired in a 1-for-18 funk over the previous five games and had recorded just one extra-base hit in his first 12 contests.