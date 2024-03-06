Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Diaz (groin) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was diagnosed with a left groin strain Feb. 29 and will face an uphill battle to get fully healthy in advance of Opening Day, but the fact that he's taking part in baseball activities just one week after suffering the injury at least bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence to begin the season. He remains without a definitive timeline to re-enter the Athletics' Cactus League lineup, however.