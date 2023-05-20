site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz will sit Saturday versus the Astros.
Diaz will head to the bench after he went 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 5-1 loss. Nick Allen will take over at shortstop and bat ninth against Houston.
