site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-aledmys-diaz-deal-with-as-announced | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Deal with A's announced
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz's two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Athletics was formally announced by the team Tuesday.
Diaz can play all over the field and he should have no trouble finding regular at-bats on Oakland's barren roster. He could hold some deep-league appeal.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 25 min read