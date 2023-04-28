Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Reds.
Diaz went just 1-for-11 in the series against the Angels to drop his average to .143, and he's in danger of losing more playing time to some of the younger options on the Athletics. Jordan Diaz will play second base with Kevin Smith handling shortstop duties for Friday's battle against Cincinnati.
