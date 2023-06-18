Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Diaz has hit safely in four straight games and seven of his last nine, going 10-for-27 (.370) over the longer span. The homer was his first since April 14 and his second of the year. The versatile infielder is up to a .211/.269/.286 slash line with 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base through 175 plate appearances while maintaining a steady but not everyday playing time in the Athletics' middle infield.