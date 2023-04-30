Diaz, who exited Saturday's game against the Reds with a hamstring injury, is likely to require a stint on the injured list per manager Mark Kotsay, the team's official site reports.

The veteran was replaced by pinch runner Kevin Smith at third base in the second inning, apparently having initially hurt himself when diving for a hard grounder by the Reds' Tyler Stephenson in the top of the frame. Kotsay noted Diaz is due for further evaluation Sunday, but given the nature of soft-tissue injuries, the expectation is that some time off will be in order. Nick Allen, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on April 14, is expected to be in line for a return to the big-league club if Diaz's IL stint indeed comes to fruition.