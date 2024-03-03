Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that it would be "optimistic" to think Diaz (groin) could return before the end of the Cactus League schedule, MLB.com reports.

Diaz is dealing with a strained left groin and is expected to miss at least the next 2-to-3 weeks of action. Barring a rapid recovery, it sounds like an injured list stint should be expected. Diaz is competing for Oakland's third base job, but his injury opens up more chances for Darell Hernaiz, Jordan Diaz and Brett Harris.