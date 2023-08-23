Diaz went 1-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run double in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Diaz extended the Athletics' lead to 2-0 with his first-inning sac fly and then knocked in Oakland's final two runs with his timely two-bagger in the third. The veteran infielder has now hit safely in six straight starts, a stretch during which he's boasting a .391 average while lacing five of his nine hits for extra bases.