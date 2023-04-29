site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Leaves with hamstring injury
Diaz left Saturday's game against the Reds with a left hamstring injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He went 1-for-1 with an RBI before exiting.
Diaz was replaced as a pinch runner by Kevin Smith shortly after singling in Carlos Perez in the second inning. The versatile infielder should be considered day-to-day at this point.
