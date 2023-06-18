Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Diaz started four of the past five games at shortstop and should continue to see plenty of starts there with Kevin Smith (back) recently landing on the injured list, but Tyler Wade will receive the nod for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Primary source of offense Saturday•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: On bench for day game•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Hits bench amid skid•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: On bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Run-scoring double Wednesday•