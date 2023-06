Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After going 2-for-4 with a run in Oakland's 11-2 win Tuesday night, Diaz will head to the bench as the Athletics conclude their series in Pittsburgh with a day game. Kevin Smith will step in at shortstop Wednesday, and he and Diaz could end up forming a timeshare at the position after incumbent starter Nick Allen was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.