Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz will sit Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Diaz is not in the lineup for second time in three games after he went 1-for-6 with a run scored Tuesday. Nick Allen will replace him at shortstop and bat ninth in the series finale with Arizona.
