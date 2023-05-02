Oakland placed Diaz (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
There was talk that DIaz may not need to be placed on the injured list when the infielder was diagnosed with just a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, but the Athletics have decided not to play shorthanded for the next week or so. Nick Allen is recalled in Diaz's place, and he should see a good amount of reps at shortstop now that he's back from Triple-A Las Vegas.
