Diaz went 3-for-4 with a game-winning RBI single and a double in an extra-inning victory over the Brewers on Saturday.

The struggling veteran put together his best offensive performance of the season yet, and it led to an unprecedented fourth straight win for Oakland. Diaz has now hit safely in three straight games to quickly boost his average 29 points to .208, and manager Mark Kotsay's willingness to stick with him as a rotational piece throughout the infield despite extended stretches of sparse production is paying off for the moment.