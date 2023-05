Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Diaz accounted for the Athletics' only run of the night with a seventh-inning two-bagger, his first extra-base hit since April 15. The veteran has been productive at the plate of late despite the lack of impactful hits, however, as he's now sporting a .308 average over the 26 plate appearances covering his last eight games.