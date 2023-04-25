Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Diaz is out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games. The veteran infielder takes a seat with Kevin Smith getting the start at shortstop and hitting ninth against the Angels on Tuesday.
