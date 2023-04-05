Diaz will take a seat Wednesday versus the Guardians.
Diaz will get a breather after starting the first five games of season, going 3-for-19 with an RBI and a run scored over those contests. Nick Allen will draw the start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's series finale with Cleveland.
