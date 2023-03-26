Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday that Diaz will likely start at shortstop against right-handed pitching to begin the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Meanwhile, Nick Allen is expected to enter the lineup at shortstop versus southpaws, though Diaz's right-handedness and defensive versatility should be enough for him to see his fair share of playing time against lefties as well. Signed to a two-year, $14.5 million contract this winter, Diaz looks as though he'll be in line for a near-everyday role, given that he's one of the few Oakland hitters who has had a modicum of success at the highest level. Allen is the better defensive option at shortstop, but Diaz's clearer path to regular playing time and stronger track record at the dish makes him the superior fantasy option.